Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) versus Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Financial Contrast

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and Plantronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies -913.86% -51.94% -36.94% Plantronics -1.06% -127.71% 6.21%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Akoustis Technologies and Plantronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Plantronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 103.75%. Plantronics has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.50%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akoustis Technologies is more favorable than Plantronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Plantronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and Plantronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies $1.79 million 240.33 -$36.14 million ($0.86) -9.93 Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.69 -$57.33 million $3.17 8.94

Akoustis Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plantronics. Akoustis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plantronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies beats Plantronics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services. The RF Filters segment includes amplifier and filter product sales, and grant revenue. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Shealy in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, NC.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

