Akropolis (AKRO) Market Capitalization Hits $92.94 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $92.94 million and approximately $13.11 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.65 or 0.00854383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00103821 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,730,140 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

