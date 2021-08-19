Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,290 shares of company stock worth $1,038,084 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALK opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALK. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

