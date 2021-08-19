Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Cut by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after buying an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $253,936,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.84.

NYSE BABA traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.57. 369,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,927,402. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $172.11 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $452.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

