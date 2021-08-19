Allegro MicroSystems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,512 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,997% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 put options.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $439,600.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,814,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,873,804.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $946,088.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,708 shares of company stock worth $12,515,279. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after buying an additional 2,438,310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,397,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $46,030,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,939,000 after buying an additional 1,576,108 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,086 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGM opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGM. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

