Alliance Global Partners Cuts MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target to C$0.80

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 128.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital cut their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MediPharm Labs stock opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44. MediPharm Labs has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86.

In related news, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 300,000 shares of MediPharm Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,560. Insiders have sold 1,263,000 shares of company stock valued at $616,410 in the last ninety days.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

