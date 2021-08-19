Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 246 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Albemarle worth $24,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Albemarle by 98.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 185.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 83,273 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Albemarle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

NYSE ALB opened at $217.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $6,926,134. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

