Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $22,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 28.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 150.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 154.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $68.87 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

