Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $20.87 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 399,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $20,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($9.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.41 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

