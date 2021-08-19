Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $24.12 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $24,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 87.0% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $1,227,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $123.48 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.