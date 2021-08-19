Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 29,739 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,739 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of UGI worth $21,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after purchasing an additional 957,452 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after buying an additional 1,906,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UGI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,873,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after acquiring an additional 50,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after acquiring an additional 98,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,195,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,019,000 after acquiring an additional 172,148 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

