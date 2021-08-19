Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,013 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $21,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Signature Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Signature Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Signature Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 168.8% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $244.83 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $268.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

