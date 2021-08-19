Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $61.56. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $61.84.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 75,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 772,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

