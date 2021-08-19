Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Gap Down to $15.66

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.66, but opened at $15.01. Allot Communications shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 685 shares trading hands.

ALLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $547.73 million, a P/E ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. Equities analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

