Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $197.53 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $209.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.60.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,297 shares of company stock worth $23,297,572. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

