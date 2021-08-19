Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

AOSL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,632 shares of company stock valued at $247,753. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 33,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 108,861 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $1,368,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

