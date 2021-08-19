Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

ALPN stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $207.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 517,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 99,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.