Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 5,659 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $402,468.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $307,992.90.

On Thursday, July 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 12,177 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $803,925.54.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 9,993 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $629,559.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,880 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $511,963.60.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.49. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock worth $14,496,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $2,621,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,845 shares of the software’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 284,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.