Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) Shares Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,849 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Altitude Acquisition were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of ALTUU stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

