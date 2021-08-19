Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

ASGTF stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

