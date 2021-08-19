Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.55.

AIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

AIF traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$64.68. 11,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,247. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.96. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$46.70 and a twelve month high of C$68.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

