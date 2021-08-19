Altus Group’s (AIF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Altus Group (TSE:AIF) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AIF. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.55.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$64.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.79. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$46.70 and a 12-month high of C$68.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

