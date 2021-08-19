Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Shares of Altus Midstream stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $72.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 3.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Altus Midstream by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altus Midstream by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.