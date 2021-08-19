AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CFO Sean D. Goodman Sells 45,405 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMC opened at $36.55 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

