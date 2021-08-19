AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 169.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,979 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 50.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at $16,461,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 4,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

UHAL stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $645.32. 81 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $586.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $345.19 and a 52-week high of $666.07.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

