América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 57.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 18.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter worth $90,000.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMOV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.82. 3,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.90. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.