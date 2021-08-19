American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $47.00 at B. Riley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

AMH stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 130.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,378,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 21.3% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 943,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after buying an additional 165,903 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,866,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 82,728.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after buying an additional 285,161 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

