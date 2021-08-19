American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American International Group traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $54.61, with a volume of 54792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.61.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.
In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.
American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
American International Group Company Profile (NYSE:AIG)
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
Read More: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.