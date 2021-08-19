American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American International Group traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $54.61, with a volume of 54792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.61.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American International Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,826 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 149,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 42,057 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of American International Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 116,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.