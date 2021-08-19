American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

AMSC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.44. 204,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,464. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $324.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.12.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

