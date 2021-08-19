American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.62

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 155447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.04. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.46.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $154,732.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,109. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 149.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in American Well by 130.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 97.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in American Well by 409.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

