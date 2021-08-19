Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLD opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -143.58, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Insiders sold 40,792 shares of company stock worth $1,549,614 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

