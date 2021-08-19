Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 786,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 193,137 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 372,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,323,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth about $32,482,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSWI stock opened at $128.25 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.34.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSWI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

