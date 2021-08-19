Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded down $3.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.36. The stock had a trading volume of 466,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $273.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

