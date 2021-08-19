Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 513 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CODI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 2,511 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,052.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 84,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.74. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.31 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

