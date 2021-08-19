Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,673 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,698 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after buying an additional 310,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

PAG stock opened at $85.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

