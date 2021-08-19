Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 186,990 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186,990 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $21,371,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 199,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,906,000 after purchasing an additional 174,591 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 70.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 399.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 56,678 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $529,837.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.41.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

