AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.150-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.78.

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $119.26. The stock had a trading volume of 710,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,840. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.01.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,996 shares of company stock worth $11,389,621 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

