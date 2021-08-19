AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the July 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AMVMF opened at $31.66 on Thursday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60.

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

