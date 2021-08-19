AMLT Market Capitalization Achieves $10.42 Million (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. AMLT has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and $130,999.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMLT has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00057319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.62 or 0.00850422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00103948 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

