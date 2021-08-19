Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $165.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.58.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

