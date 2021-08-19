Analysts Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 119,937 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.27. 107,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,694. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37.

Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

