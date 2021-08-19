Analysts Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.42). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million.

LIND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

LIND opened at $13.30 on Monday. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,350.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $13,776,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

