Analysts Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce sales of $98.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.40 million and the lowest is $95.60 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $59.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $363.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.30 million to $365.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $409.20 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $427.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

MCRI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $61.99. 470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,794. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.78. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,371,000 after acquiring an additional 129,075 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,000,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

