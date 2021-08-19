Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.60 Million

Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post $291.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $265.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

MWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

NYSE MWA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.20. 116,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,177. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $15.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.