Analysts Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Brokerages predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

KRP stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 4,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,704. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.22%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.26%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

