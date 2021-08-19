Analysts Expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

VKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 291,934 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 139.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 61,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 42.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 220,695 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 21,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,210. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $442.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

