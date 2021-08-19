Analysts Set AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT at $28.00

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

AltaGas stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.97. 9,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92. AltaGas has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $22.00.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

