Analysts Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Target Price at $42.67

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several brokerages have commented on ACGL. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.13.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,956 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $142,620,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $124,465,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,675 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

