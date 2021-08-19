Analysts Set Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Price Target at $24.13

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $910.86 million, a PE ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

