Analysts Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Target Price at $12.41

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.41.

PBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.616 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 617.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 132,388 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 745,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 549,710 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,052,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

